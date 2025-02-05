Zach Hyman News: Nets game-winner in overtime
Hyman scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Hyman's second tally in the last three games helped the Oilers avoid an embarrassing collapse after they blew a two-goal lead in the third period. The 32-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 32 points (11 on the power play), 143 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 49 appearances this season. He's bounced around the lineup a fair amount lately, but he's usually been at his best when he's alongside Connor McDavid, as he was Wednesday.
