Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman News: Nets goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Hyman scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.

Hyman put the Oilers ahead 3-2 late in the second period. The 33-year-old winger went into the Olympic break scoreless over his previous three games, so it's good to see him pot a goal right after the schedule resumed. For the season, he has 23 goals, 37 points, 122 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating over 40 appearances, putting him just four goals and seven points shy of matching his output from 73 regular-season games in 2024-25.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
