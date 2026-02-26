Zach Hyman News: Nets goal in loss
Hyman scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
Hyman put the Oilers ahead 3-2 late in the second period. The 33-year-old winger went into the Olympic break scoreless over his previous three games, so it's good to see him pot a goal right after the schedule resumed. For the season, he has 23 goals, 37 points, 122 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-11 rating over 40 appearances, putting him just four goals and seven points shy of matching his output from 73 regular-season games in 2024-25.
