Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman News: Nets insurance goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Hyman tallied a goal, placed three shots on net and served two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over San Jose.

Hyman sealed the deal for the Oilers with his goal just minutes after Max Jones' go-ahead tally. With the twine finder, Hyman now has 29 goals, 46 points, 150 shots on net and 39 hits across 50 games this season. The 33-year-old winger has been an effective goal scorer since the Olympic break with seven goals, 10 points and 31 shots on net over Edmonton's last 11 games. With Leon Draisaitl (lower body) sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Hyman will likely be looked upon for more scoring chances across the remainder of the regular season, giving him a high ceiling in fantasy moving forward.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
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