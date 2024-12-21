Zach Hyman News: NHL's best sniper in December

Hyman notched a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

It was Hyman's sixth goal on his current five-game goal streak and his ninth in eight games (30 shots) in December. Those nine goals lead the NHL for the month. Hyman can't possibly keep this pace up, but he's far better than the three goals in 19 games he put up to start the season. Maybe a 35-goal season is possible after all.