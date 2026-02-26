Zach Hyman News: Posts three points in win
Hyman scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two assists in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.
Hyman did all his damage in a span of 5:45 during the second period. He has four points over two contests since the Olympic break. For the season, the 33-year-old winger continues to produce at a sizzling pace with 24 goals, 16 helpers, 125 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-12 rating across 41 appearances.
