Zach Hyman News: Posts three points in win

Hyman scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two assists in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Kings.

Hyman did all his damage in a span of 5:45 during the second period. He has four points over two contests since the Olympic break. For the season, the 33-year-old winger continues to produce at a sizzling pace with 24 goals, 16 helpers, 125 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-12 rating across 41 appearances.