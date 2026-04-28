Zach Hyman News: Pots goal in Game 5

Hyman scored a goal, added four PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks in Game 5.

Hyman's tally at 8:33 of the first period stood as the game-winner. The winger has scored twice over five contests in this first-round series, providing depth scoring rather than being a leader on offense. He's added 11 shots on net, 20 hits, three blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in the postseason. While the points aren't stacking up yet, Hyman remains in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.