Zach Hyman News: Pots goal in win

Hyman scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Hyman had the last goal of the game, which was his first tally this season. Both of his points have come over the last four contests. Hyman has added 30 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating. Given his shot volume is down only marginally compared to last year and his ice time remains steady, the 32-year-old winger should be capable of turning things around. That said, he'll likely be impacted by the absence of his regular center, Connor McDavid (ankle), who is out for 2-3 weeks.