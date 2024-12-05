Zach Hyman News: Ready to rock

Hyman (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Columbus, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Hyman will play on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and will also see first power-play time. Hyman has struggled this season with only three goals and five assists over 20 contests after striking for a career-high 54 goals in 2023-24. Despite his slow start, he's still worth starting in most fantasy formats.