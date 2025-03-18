Zach Hyman News: Ready to rock

Hyman (undisclosed) will play against Utah on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Hyman will be back on the top line and should see action on the first power-play unit after missing one game due to injury. He has compiled 22 goals, 37 points, 171 shots on net and 46 hits through 61 appearances this season. Based on Tuesday's morning skate, Hyman will replace Max Jones in the lineup.