Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman News: Scores again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Hyman scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hyman has five goals over five games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The Oilers have won all of those games -- getting Hyman's finishing touch on track after his absence appears to have done wonders for the team. He's now at eight goals, five helpers, 69 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating over 25 appearances this season.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now