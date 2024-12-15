Zach Hyman News: Scores again Saturday

Hyman scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hyman has five goals over five games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The Oilers have won all of those games -- getting Hyman's finishing touch on track after his absence appears to have done wonders for the team. He's now at eight goals, five helpers, 69 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-5 rating over 25 appearances this season.