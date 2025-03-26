Zach Hyman News: Scores late in loss

Hyman scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Hyman's six shots led the Oilers, and he was able to cash in late in the third period. It wasn't enough, as they weren't able to find an equalizing goal. The 32-year-old winger has four goals and two assists over his last four outings. For the season, he has 26 goals, 43 points, 192 shots on net, 51 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 65 appearances.