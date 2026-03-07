Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman News: Scores two goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Hyman scored two goals in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Even though Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl grab most of the headlines when it comes to the Oilers, Hyman has been excellent of late and has posted five goals in his five outings following the Olympic break. Over that stretch, the 33-year-old winger has also racked up two assists, 14 shots, two hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and an even rating.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Hyman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Hyman See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
32 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
40 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
42 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
46 days ago