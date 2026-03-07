Zach Hyman News: Scores two goals in loss

Hyman scored two goals in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Even though Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl grab most of the headlines when it comes to the Oilers, Hyman has been excellent of late and has posted five goals in his five outings following the Olympic break. Over that stretch, the 33-year-old winger has also racked up two assists, 14 shots, two hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and an even rating.