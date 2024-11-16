Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Hyman headshot

Zach Hyman News: Sends power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Hyman logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hyman had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. The 32-year-old winger's inconsistent start to the year may have scared off some fantasy managers, but he's still seeing top-six minutes in an offense that's starting to find its groove. He's now at three goals, five helpers, 45 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 18 contests. Hyman might have been due for regression after shooting 18.6 percent last season, but he's better than the 6.7 percent conversion rate he's had in 2024-25.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now