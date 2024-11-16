Zach Hyman News: Sends power-play helper

Hyman logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hyman had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. The 32-year-old winger's inconsistent start to the year may have scared off some fantasy managers, but he's still seeing top-six minutes in an offense that's starting to find its groove. He's now at three goals, five helpers, 45 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 18 contests. Hyman might have been due for regression after shooting 18.6 percent last season, but he's better than the 6.7 percent conversion rate he's had in 2024-25.