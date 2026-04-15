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Zach Hyman News: Slated to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Hyman (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus the Canucks, per Sportsnet.

Hyman was initially labeled doubtful to play Thursday, but he's apparently feeling well enough to get back in action before the playoffs. The 33-year-old winger will likely slot into a top-six role and see power-play time.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
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