Zach Hyman News: Steps up in win

Hyman scored twice on six shots, dished a power-play assist, went plus-2 and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Hyman's best game of the season and the third time he's scored multiple goals. He had been held off the scoresheet over the previous three contests. The veteran winger is up to 17 tallies, 29 points, 122 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-13 rating over 43 appearances.