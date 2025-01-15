Zach Hyman News: Tallies in win

Hyman scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Hyman got the Oilers on the board just 21 seconds after Marco Rossi gave the Wild a 2-0 lead. The 32-year-old Hyman has scored in two of the last three games and has five points over seven outings in January. The winger is up to 15 tallies, 26 points, 106 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-8 rating through 39 contests. Hyman's been back on the top line for a couple of games, so he's safe to have active in all fantasy formats.