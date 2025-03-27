Zach Hyman News: Tallies lone goal in loss

Hyman scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Kraken.

Hyman continues to shine amid the Oilers' brutal stretch of injuries. He has five goals and two assists over his last five contests since returning from a one-game absence of his own. The 32-year-old is up to 27 goals, 44 points, 196 shots on net, 51 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 66 appearances as a regular in the top six.