Zach Hyman News: Tallies on power play Sunday

Hyman scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Hyman's scored in six straight games and eight of his last nine, tallying 10 goals with one assist and a plus-9 rating in that span. That's the kind of production fantasy managers expected when taking him with an early-round pick, but they had to be patient after the winger slumped early in 2024-25. He's back now, and he's at 13 goals, 19 points (six on the power play), 82 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-9 rating through 29 outings overall.