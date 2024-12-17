Zach Hyman News: Two more tallies Monday

Hyman scored two goals on a team-high six shots on net in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran winger has been locked in since returning from an undisclosed injury in early December. Hyman has found the net in five of the last six games, collecting seven tallies in total during that stretch, and on the season he's up to 10 goals and 15 points in 26 appearances. As long as Hyman remains on a line with Connor McDavid, who assisted on both his goals Monday, he'll be a fantasy asset.