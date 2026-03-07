Zach Metsa News: Dropped to AHL

Metsa was loaned to AHL Rochester on Friday.

Metsa has two goals, four points, 17 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in 31 NHL appearances this season. Buffalo bolstered its blue line ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn from Winnipeg on Thursday. However, Metsa could get another look at the NHL level at some point before the end of the 2025-26 regular season.