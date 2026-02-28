Zach Metsa News: First career multi-point effort

Metsa tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Metsa intercepted a clearing attempt and scored on a wrist shot from above the hashmarks to push the score to 5-0 and chase Andrei Vasilevskiy from the net. Metsa recorded his second goal with the Sabres and his first multi-point NHL performance. He has four points through 29 outings with the big club this campaign.