Zach Metsa News: Goal chases Vasilevskiy from net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Metsa tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Metsa will remember his goal for a long time. He intercepted a clearing attempt and scored on a wrist shot from above hashmarks to push the score to 5-0 and chase Andrei Vasilevskiy from the net. He'll probably tell that story to his grandkids for years. It was Metsa's second career goal; his points double his total for this season (29 games).

