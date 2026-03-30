Zach Metsa News: Heads back to NHL

Metsa was recalled from AHL Rochester on Monday.

Metsa will return to the Sabres just four days after being loaned back to the AHL. During that time, he played a trio of games with Rochester and will return to Buffalo in time for Tuesday's home clash with the Islanders. Across 38 games with the Sabres this season, the 27-year-old bluliner has six points, 22 shots on net and 28 blocked shots. Metsa will likely serve as a depth defenseman during the Sabres' push toward securing their first playoff appearance since the 2010-11 season.