Zach Metsa News: Recalled from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Metsa has been recalled by the Sabres from AHL Rochester, the team announced Sunday.

Metsa is in the midst of a season in which he's spent a good chunk of time in both the NHL and the AHL. He's played 26 games with the Sabres, most of them coming in a two-month stint that ended earlier this month, and 16 with AHL Rochester. The 27-year-old has played well in the AHL, registering 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 16 games, earning himself another call-up to the big club.

