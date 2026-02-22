Zach Metsa News: Recalled from AHL

Metsa has been recalled by the Sabres from AHL Rochester, the team announced Sunday.

Metsa is in the midst of a season in which he's spent a good chunk of time in both the NHL and the AHL. He's played 26 games with the Sabres, most of them coming in a two-month stint that ended earlier this month, and 16 with AHL Rochester. The 27-year-old has played well in the AHL, registering 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 16 games, earning himself another call-up to the big club.