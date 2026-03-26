Zach Metsa News: Returned to minors

Metsa was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Thursday.

With Conor Timmins back from injury, Metsa was going to face an uphill battle for ice time on the crowded Sabres' blue line. Instead, he'll head back to the minors, where he should be able to log big minutes, including some power-play opportunities. In his 38 games with the Sabres this season, the Wisconsin native has notched two goals, four assists and 22 shots while averaging a mere 10:19 of ice time.