Zach Metsa News: Scores in playoff debut

Metsa scored a goal in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Metsa made his playoff debut Saturday, replacing Luke Schenn in the lineup. Metsa had six points, 24 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 43 regular-season appearances in his first taste of NHL action this year. It's a statement that the 27-year-old was trusted over both of the Sabres' big defensive trade acquisitions in an elimination game, and it suggests he'll remain in the lineup for Monday's Game 7.