Zach Metsa headshot

Zach Metsa News: Scores in playoff debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Metsa scored a goal in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Metsa made his playoff debut Saturday, replacing Luke Schenn in the lineup. Metsa had six points, 24 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 43 regular-season appearances in his first taste of NHL action this year. It's a statement that the 27-year-old was trusted over both of the Sabres' big defensive trade acquisitions in an elimination game, and it suggests he'll remain in the lineup for Monday's Game 7.

Zach Metsa
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Metsa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Metsa See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 7th
Author Image
Greg Vara
70 days ago