Zach Sawchenko News: Earns shutout in AHL win
Sawchenko posted a 16-save shutout in AHL Cleveland's 4-0 win over Toronto in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Sawchenko wasn't particularly busy in this outing. He's now 5-1 over six games this postseason, adding a 1.58 GAA and a .932 save percentage. That's a vast improvement on his 3.05 GAA and .880 save percentage from 29 regular-season contests, in which he went 14-10-3 and failed to record a shutout. With one more win, Cleveland will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
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