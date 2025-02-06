Zach Werenski Injury: Could play Thursday

Werenski (undisclosed) could return to the lineup versus Utah on Thursday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Werenski was a full participant at Thursday's morning skate, putting him in line to return after a one-game absence, barring any setbacks. The 27-year-old defenseman has already tied his career high in points with 57, set last season. Werenski has 17 goals, 40 assists, 19 power-play points, 200 shots and 92 blocked shots over 53 games this season.