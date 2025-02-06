Fantasy Hockey
Zach Werenski

Zach Werenski Injury: Could play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Werenski (undisclosed) could return to the lineup versus Utah on Thursday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Werenski was a full participant at Thursday's morning skate, putting him in line to return after a one-game absence, barring any setbacks. The 27-year-old defenseman has already tied his career high in points with 57, set last season. Werenski has 17 goals, 40 assists, 19 power-play points, 200 shots and 92 blocked shots over 53 games this season.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
