Zach Werenski Injury: Game-time call Tuesday

March 3, 2026

Werenski (illness) was deemed a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's clash against Nashville, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Head coach Rick Bowness stated that Werenski will take warmups before it's decided whether or not he will play Tuesday. The 28-year-old blueliner missed the Blue Jackets' game Monday with the same illness. The fact that Werenski is taking warmups is a step in the right direction for his return, regardless if he suits up for Tuesday's contest. If the Norris Trophy candidate can't go Tuesday, he'll have a full day of rest before Columbus plays host to Florida on Thursday.

