This is great news for the Blue Jackets and fantasy managers alike, as Werenski appears to have avoided a serious injury. NHL Insider Frank Seravalli said Tuesday that the Blue Jackets believe Werenski will be good to go for Wednesday's home matchup versus Toronto, but that's certainly not a guarantee depending on how the all-world defenseman feels after the morning skate. If Werenski is forced to miss any time, Denton Mateychuk would be a candidate to receive increased opportunities on the blue line.