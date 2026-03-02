Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Werenski (illness) will not suit up for Monday's road divisional matchup against the Rangers.

Werenski will miss his fifth game of the season Monday and first since Dec. 31. The all-world blueliner will be replaced in the lineup by Egor Zamula, who has been a healthy scratch in four straight games, for Monday's contest in New York City. Werenski will look to be ready for the second half of a back-to-back at home versus Nashville on Tuesday.

