Zach Werenski Injury: Out again Thursday
Werenski (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Panthers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Werenski is missing his third straight game. The 28-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Mammoth. Dante Fabbro (lower body) is also out, so Jake Christiansen and Egor Zamula will both be in the lineup.
