Zach Werenski Injury: Out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Werenski (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Panthers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Werenski is missing his third straight game. The 28-year-old defenseman's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Mammoth. Dante Fabbro (lower body) is also out, so Jake Christiansen and Egor Zamula will both be in the lineup.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
