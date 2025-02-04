Zach Werenski Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Werenski (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup versus Buffalo, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Werenski will miss at least one game after getting hurt in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Dallas. He has amassed 17 goals, 57 points, 200 shots on net and 92 blocked shots over 53 appearances this season. Ivan Provorov and Denton Mateychuk will form Columbus' top pairing due to the absences of Werenski and Dante Fabbro (upper body). Provorov will replace Werenski on the first power-play unit.