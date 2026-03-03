Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski Injury: Unavailable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Werenski (illness) won't play against Nashville on Tuesday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Werenski will miss his second straight game and will remain day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against Florida. He has amassed 20 goals, 65 points, 195 shots on net and 68 blocked shots across 54 appearances this season.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
