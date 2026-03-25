Zach Werenski News: Adds one of each in win

Werenski scored a goal, recorded an assist and placed three shots on net in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia.

Werenski scored his first goal since the Olympic break Tuesday to give the Blue Jackets their first lead of the game. Over his last nine games, the 28-year-old defenseman has been excellent with 12 points, 28 shots on net and seven blocked shots. He ranks among all defenseman with 77 points and ranks second on the Blue Jackets with 21 goals. Werenski has been one of the league's best blueliners over the last three seasons and has a strong case to be honored with the first Norris Trophy of his career this season. He should continue to post elite offensive numbers while the Blue Jackets look to secure a playoff berth in the Metropolitan Division.