Zach Werenski News: Among league's top defenders

Werenski tallied two assists in a 5-2 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

Both apples came on the power play. Werenski has three assists in his last two games; all three have come with the man advantage. The defender leads the Blue Jackets with 68 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 57 games. He's second in the NHL in scoring from the blue line, but what makes his output this season even more impressive is that Werenski started the season with just four points (one goal, three assists) in his first eight games. His point-per-game production (1.19) is the NHL's best from the back end.

