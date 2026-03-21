Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski News: Another three-assist effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Werenski had three assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Werenski was coming off a three-assist performance in the 6-3 win over the Rangers on Thursday, and he delivered the same output in this win over Seattle. The 28-year-old blueliner has 12 assists across 10 games since the Olympic break and continues to have a career-best season as one of the most prolific defensemen in the NHL. Werenski has 75 points (20 goals, 55 assists) in 61 games, and he ranks second in total points among defensemen, trailing only Evan Bouchard, who has 78.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
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