Zach Werenski News: Dishes pair of assists in win

Werenski produced two assists and went plus-4 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Werenski has a pair of two-assist games over his last three outings. The defenseman has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with six points, 23 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over six appearances. He's earned two of his points on the power play, where he quarterbacks the first unit, a role that should allow him to be a steady scoring presence throughout the season.