Zach Werenski News: Ends longest slump of season

Werenski notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Canucks.

Werenski's six-game point drought leading into Friday was the longest of his season. He hadn't gone more than three contests without a point since early November. Despite the recent slump, he's still at a point-per-game pace with 20 goals, 50 helpers, 256 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 70 outings. The Blue Jackets are at full health now, so Werenski should benefit from having all of the team's top players in the lineup.