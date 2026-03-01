Zach Werenski News: Extends point streak to nine games

Werenski supplied two assists, fired five shots on net and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Werenski made history Saturday, as he set the record for the longest point streak in franchise history among defensemen. His pair of helpers Saturday brought the superstar blueliner up to 45 assists, 65 points, 195 shots on goal and 68 blocked shots across 54 games this season. Since Dec. 11, the 28-year-old defenseman has been held off the scoresheet just two times during his 35-point, 24-game stretch of play. Werenski is making a compelling case to win this season's Norris Trophy, which would only be bolstered by the Blue Jackets making a push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference following their sluggish start to the season.