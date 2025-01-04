Zach Werenski News: Home scoring streak at 15 games

Werenski picked up two assists Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Blues.

Werenski extended his home point streak to 15 games (nine goals, 21 assists). His stretch pass to Adam Fantilli early in the third was flat-out filthy -- he fired it from behind his own net and laid a perfect bounce off the right-wing boards to Fantilli, who was at the St. Louis blue line. Werenski sits second in the NHL in scoring from the blue line with 45 points in 40 games and second in goals (12), too. He's having a Norris caliber season; let's hope voters don't overlook him because of his jersey.