Zach Werenski News: Keeps rolling with goal

Werenski scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Werenski has earned a point in three straight games and has a total of five goals and nine assists over 12 outings in January. The defenseman is up to 16 goals, 38 assists, 189 shots on net, 89 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 50 appearances. Werenski is within three points of matching his career-best mark from last season, and he also needs four more goals to match his high mark from 2019-20.