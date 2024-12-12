Fantasy Hockey
Zach Werenski News: NHL goal leader from blue line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Werenski scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Werenski is on a three-game, three-point, power-play scoring streak that includes two goals and one assist. He sits third in the NHL in scoring with 30 points (29 games), but most impressively, his 10 goals lead the NHL from the blue line. Werenski set a career mark in points (57) last season, but he's about to blow that finish out of the water. He's a fantasy pillar.

