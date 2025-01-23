Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski News: Picks up assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Werenski notched an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Werenski was held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. That's been a rare occurrence this season -- Werenski has just three multi-game droughts. The star defenseman is second to Cale Makar in goals (15) and points (52) among blueliners, and Werenski leads defensemen with 181 shots on net.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now