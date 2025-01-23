Zach Werenski News: Picks up assist in win
Werenski notched an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Werenski was held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. That's been a rare occurrence this season -- Werenski has just three multi-game droughts. The star defenseman is second to Cale Makar in goals (15) and points (52) among blueliners, and Werenski leads defensemen with 181 shots on net.
