Zach Werenski News: Picks up helper in loss

Werenski had an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Werenski helped out on a Kevin Labanc tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Werenski saw an eight-game, 16-point streak end in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Flames, but there's been little success for opposing teams trying to keep him quiet this year. The blueliner has eight goals, 19 helpers, 92 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 25 appearances. In addition to his NHL success, Werenski will represent Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.