Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski News: Picks up helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Werenski had an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Werenski helped out on a Kevin Labanc tally in the first period. The 27-year-old Werenski saw an eight-game, 16-point streak end in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Flames, but there's been little success for opposing teams trying to keep him quiet this year. The blueliner has eight goals, 19 helpers, 92 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 25 appearances. In addition to his NHL success, Werenski will represent Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now