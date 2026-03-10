Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski News: Pockets power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Werenski notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings.

Werenski missed three games due to an illness, so it may take some time for him to regain his strength. He's still a big factor in the Blue Jackets' system, both on offense and defense, so he'll continue to see significant ice time. The defenseman has 66 points (16 on the power play), 200 shots on net, 73 blocks and a plus-3 rating through 56 appearances.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
