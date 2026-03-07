Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski News: Ready to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Werenski (Illness) will return to action against Utah on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Following a three-game absence, Werenski will return to the lineup after recovering from a stomach bug. He has amassed 20 goals, 65 points, 195 shots on net and 68 blocked shots across 54 appearances this season.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
