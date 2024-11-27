Zach Werenski News: Runs scoring streak to six games

Werenski scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, blocked a shot and was whistled for seven PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

Werenski set up a Mathieu Olivier goal that gave Columbus a first-period lead then got a friendly bounce of a Montreal skate for the game-tying tally in the third period. In between he fought with Brendan Gallagher; it was a rare Gordie Howe hat trick for the blueliner who had four PIM over his first 20 outings. The two-point night extended the defenseman's point streak to six games, during which Werenski has four goals and eight assists. Overall, he has a team-high 22 points along with 79 shots, five hits and 33 blocks.