Zach Werenski News: Scores power-play goal
Werenski scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Penguins.
Werenski had been cooling off after his impressive start to the season, but the blue-liner made his presence felt in this victory while recording his first multi-point effort since Oct. 22 -- and the third time he's achieved that mark this season. Werenski has been productive for the Blue Jackets with four goals and 12 points in his 16 outings so far.
