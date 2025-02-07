Zach Werenski News: Sets new career-high scoring mark

Werenski recorded a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

The star blueliner had missed Columbus' last game due to an undisclosed injury, but Werenski saw his usual massive workload in his return -- his 29:16 led all skaters for either team on the night -- and he set up Ivan Provorov for the Blue Jackets' second goal inside the final minute of the second period. Werenski hasn't gone more than two games without getting onto the scoresheet since early November, and Thursday's helper established a new career-high scoring mark for the 27-year-old with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in only 54 appearances.